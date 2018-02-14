TBI charges Mt. Juliet suspect with theft

By mtjulietintern

NASHVILLE – An investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents resulted in the arrest of a Mt. Juliet man Feb. 9 on a theft charge.

At the request of 16th District Attorney Jennings Jones, TBI agents joined U.S. General Services Administration Office of Inspector General detectives Sept. 11 to investigate a theft allegation.

During the investigation, agents developed information in July, an individual employed at a car dealership in Murfreesboro fraudulently used credit cards intended to pay for repairs to a U.S. government vehicle.

Agents were able to identify the suspect as Bruce Jamar Orr, 27, of Mt. Juliet.

Agents arrested Orr on Friday in Hendersonville. He was booked in at the Sumner County Jail and has a hold on the Rutherford County charge of theft of less than $1,000.

His bond amount wasn’t immediately available.

Staff Reports