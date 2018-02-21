Teen arrested with gun stolen from Mt. Juliet store

By mtjulietintern

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Friday night for carrying a .22 caliber revolver that was stolen during a Mt. Juliet gun store burglary.

Metro-Nashville Officer Edward Conrads, on special assignment to the juvenile robbery task force, saw the teen immediately pick up his pace when he saw police at about 8 p.m. on 40th Avenue N. near Clifton Avenue in Nashville.

When police caught up to him, Conrads found the pistol in the teen’s right front pants pocket. He was arrested without incident and taken to juvenile detention.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents were notified the gun was recovered.

By Jacob Smith

jsmith@lebanondemocrat.com