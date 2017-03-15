Trump commemorates Jackson’s 250th birthday

By mtjulietintern

Staff Reports

NASHVILLE – President Donald J. Trump commemorated Andrew Jackson’s 250th birthday at the seventh president’s Nashville residence, the Hermitage, on Wednesday afternoon as part of his first official visit to Tennessee as president.

Tennessee legislators and Nashville Mayor Megan Barry attended the private ceremony with around 350 guests. During his visit, Trump laid a wreath at Jackson’s tomb, took a brief tour of the site and delivered remarks from the front porch of Jackson’s home.

“Andrew Jackson was a military hero and genius and a beloved president,” Trump said. “But he was also a flawed and imperfect man, a product of his time. It is the duty of each generation to carry on the fight for justice.

“We must all remember Jackson’s words that in the planter, the farmer, the mechanic and the laborer we will find the muscle and bone of our country.”

Trump is the 14th president to visit the home of Andrew Jackson, and the first since Ronald Reagan participated in the birthday commemoration ceremony in 1982, 35 years ago.

“We are honored that the president of the United States visited the Hermitage to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Andrew Jackson’s birth,” said Howard J. Kittell, president and CEO of Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage. “The president has an interest in Andrew Jackson, and we are humbled by his request to join us for this historical event.”

The Hermitage, closed to the public for the ceremony, will reopen Thursday with half-price admission and the launch of a 12-month series of programs to commemorate Jackson’s 250th birthday, including the premiere of the new introductory film “Jackson” about the seventh president’s life.

For the rest of the week, birthday activities at Jackson’s residence will include a Tennessee National Guard concert, hickory pole racing, and chocolate sampling, along with a campfire tour and birthday cake.

To see the full lineup of Andrew Jackson’s 250th birthday celebration events and to buy tickets, visit thehermitage.com/andrew-jacksons-250th-birthday-celebration.

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage: Home of the People’s President is one of the largest, most well-preserved and most visited presidential homes in the United States. Opened to the public in 1889, the Hermitage is one of America’s first presidential museums. The Hermitage is currently a 1,120-acre national historic landmark with 27 historic buildings, including Jackson’s mansion and tomb, restored slave cabins, a church and gardens. In recent years, new interpretive initiatives and educational programs such as archaeology and the history of slavery have enhanced the experience of 200,000 annual visitors. In 2015, the Hermitage launched Andrew Jackson: Born for a Storm, a state-of-the-art exhibit that delves into the life of Andrew Jackson, including his military and presidential careers. For more information, visit thehermitage.com.