By mtjulietintern

A two-car crash Friday afternoon caused one vehicle to catch on fire, which temporarily closed one lane of traffic on South Mt. Juliet Road.

Fire crews were called to the scene at about 4:30 p.m. to fight a fully involved car fire while police attempted to find the driver of the vehicle that caught fire.

Authorities believed the driver may have fled the scene, but investigators believe a witness may have gotten a picture or video of the suspect.

