Two people temporarily trapped in rollover accident

By mtjulietintern

Two people were temporarily trapped in a multiple-vehicle accident near Mt. Juliet on Monday morning, according to Wilson County sheriff’s officials.

The rollover incident was reported in the area of 4876 E. Division St. Shortly after crews responded, the two people apparently were able to get out of the vehicle on their own.

According to officials, the two people declined treatment and transport. No other injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s office and the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency responded to the incident. Identifying information about the people involved in the incident wasn’t immediately available.

Staff Reports