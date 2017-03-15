Death Notices

Melissa Ann Dabbs

Mrs. Dabbs, 67, died Monday, March 13.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 15 from 4-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services will be Thursday, March 16 at 2 p.m. at Bryant Chapel at First United Methodist Church in Lebanon. Visitation will be Thursday, March 16 from 1-2 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Faye Smith Eads

Mrs. Eads, 86, of Old Hickory, died Wednesday, March 8.

Funeral services were Monday, March 13 at 10 a.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Visitation was Monday, March 13 from 9-10 a.m. at the funeral home. Graveside services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Friendship Cemetery in Columbus, Miss. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Palmers Home for Children, P.O. Box 746, Columbus, MS 39703-0746; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101 or Cook’s United Methodist Church, 7919 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Nicole Rhea Jones

Ms. Jones, 47, died Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Memorial services were Saturday, March 11 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation was Saturday, March 11 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

David Ross Key

Mr. Key, 54, died Monday, March 6.

Visitation was Saturday, March 11 from 3-5 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.

Charles Howse Partee

Mr. Partee, 82, died Thursday, March 2.

No services are scheduled. Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

Vernie Lee Ritchie

Mr. Ritchie, 97, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday, March 12.

A celebration of life service will be Saturday, March 18 at noon at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 1100 Woodridge Place in Mt. Juliet. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements.

Calvin P. Turner

Mr. Turner, 70, died Saturday, March 11.

Visitation was Tuesday, March 14 from 4-8 p.m. and will be Wednesday, March 15 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 15 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Drury Cemetery in Lafayette.