Death Notices

Betty Marie ‘Elizabeth’ Bowlin

Mrs. Bowlin, 91, died Wednesday, March 29.

Visitation was Friday, March 31 from 4-8 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel and Saturday, April 1 from 1-2:30 p.m. at Bowlin Funeral Home at 279 W. Main St. in Dresden. Graveside services were Saturday, April 1 at 3 p.m. at Blooming Grove Cemetery in Palmersville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Country K-9 Rescue at 116 Rocky Road, Lebanon, TN 37087; Wounded Warrior Project at P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, at P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

William Michael ‘Mike’ Grubbs

Mr. Grubbs, 58, died Wednesday, March 29.

A celebration of life was Saturday, April 1 at 4 p.m. at the family home at 1545 Chicken Road in Lebanon. Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

Tommy J. Ladd

Mr. Ladd, 66, died Wednesday, March 29.

Visitation was Saturday, April 1 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 2 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services were Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Richard Keith Martin

Mr. Martin, 72 of Mt. Juliet, died Tuesday, March 28.

Funeral services were Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment followed in Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Friday, March 31 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, April 1 from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.