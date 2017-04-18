Death Notices

Delbert Eugene Bright

Mr. Bright, 81, of Mt. Juliet, died Tuesday, April 11.

Graveside services were Friday, April 14 at 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Thursday, April 13 from 4-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Viola Rai Carr

Ms. Carr, 87, of Mt. Juliet, died Friday, April 14.

Graveside services were Monday, April 17 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements.

Jeffrey Lokken

Mr. Lokken, 54, died Sunday, April 16.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 19 from 4-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services will be Thursday, April 20 at 11 a.m. at Fairview Church. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Paul Wayne Thomas

Mr. Thomas, 73, of Mt. Juliet, died Tuesday, April 11.

Funeral services were Friday, April 14 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment followed in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Thursday, April 13 from 4-8 p.m. and Friday, April 14 from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Carol Joyce Welk

Mrs. Welk, 89, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday, April 16.

Visitation was Tuesday, April 18 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be May 6 at Dubuque Memorial Gardens in Dubuque, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church at 2905 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122 or Alive Hospice at 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203.

Robert Wheeler Jr.

Mr. Wheeler, 87, of Nashville, died Saturday, April 15 of natural causes.

Services will be at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Hermitage Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, diabetes.org.

Frank Yarrito

Mr. Yarrito, 55, of LaVergne, died Friday, April 14.

Funeral services will be Thursday, April 20 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday, April 13 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.