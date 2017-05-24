Death Notices

William Harold ‘Bill’ Cox

Mr. Cox, 88, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday, May 21.

Funeral services will be Thursday, May 25 at 10 a.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment with military honors will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 24 from 3-8 p.m. and Thursday, May 25 from 9-10 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Association, Tennessee Chapter, P.O. Box 402441, Nashville, TN 37204-0244 or the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Fund, 410 Allied Drive, Nashville, TN 37211.

Charles Worley Danner

Col. Danner, 89, of Mt. Juliet, died Friday, May 19.

Funeral services were Tuesday, May 23 at 10:30 a.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Visitation was Monday, May 22 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tennessee Highway Patrol Widows Association.

Joseph ‘Boots’ Goins

Mr. Goins, 93, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday, May 21.

Funeral services will be Thursday, May 25 at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 24 from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday, May 25 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Sharon Adams Johnson

Mrs. Johnson, 68, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday, May 21.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 24 at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 24 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Lone Oak Cemetery in Lewisburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Joshua David Kerns

Mr. Kerns, 40, of Joelton, died Thursday, May 18.

Funeral services will be Thursday, May 25 at 6 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenville United Methodist Church at 5892 Clarksville Pike, Joelton, TN 37080.

Billie Jane Mapes

Mrs. Mapes, 68, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday.

A memorial service will be Friday, May 26 at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be Thursday, May 25 from 4-8 p.m. and Friday, May 26 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Thomas Paul ‘Tommy’ Reeder

Mr. Reeder, 59, died Friday, May 19.

Visitation was Monday, May 22 from 2-8 p.m. and Tuesday, May 23 from 10-11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services were Tuesday, May 23 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment followed in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Larry Rich

Mr. Rich, 66, died Thursday, May 18.

Visitation was Sunday, May 21 from 4-8 p.m. and Monday, May 22 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services were Monday, May 22 at 1 p.m. the funeral home. Interment followed in Overton County Memorial Gardens.

Jill Ellen Stebbins

Mrs. Stebbins, 84 of Mt. Juliet, died Saturday, May 20.

No services scheduled at this time. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements.

William Eugene ‘Bill’ Taylor

Mr. Taylor, 66, died Monday, May 15.

Memorial services were Thursday, May 18 at 6 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation was Thursday, May 18 from 5-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Eden Ashlee Wakefield

Ms. Wakefield, 26, of Nashville, died Wednesday.

Funeral services were Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation was Saturday, May 20 from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Catherine Dale Winford

Ms. Winford, 56, died Thursday, May 18.

Visitation was Sunday, May 21 and Monday, May 22 from 10-11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services were Monday, May 22 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment followed in Cedar Grove Cemetery.