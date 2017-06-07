Death Notices

Shirley Ann Baer

Ms. Baer, 81, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, May 31.

Funeral services were Saturday, June 3 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation was Saturday, June 3 from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment followed in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Larry R. Bough

Mr. Bough, 70, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday, June 4.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 7 at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Tuesday, June 6 from 4-8 p.m. and will be Wednesday, June 7 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.

Deborah Annena Hood

Ms. Hood, 63, of Nashville, died Wednesday, May 31.

A memorial service was Saturday, June 3 at 5 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation was Saturday, June 3 from 1-5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Charles Wayne Kerr

Mr. Kerr, 69, of Lebanon, died Sunday, June 4.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, June 7 at 11 a.m. at Wilson County Memorial Gardens in Lebanon. Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

Naomi Pauline ‘Polly’ Marks

Mrs. Marks, 91, died Sunday, June 4.

Funeral services will be Thursday, June 8 at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 7 from 5-8 p.m. and Thursday, June 8 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Donald Clinton Neal Jr.

Mr. Neal, 49, died Saturday, June 3.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 17 from noon until 4 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.

Hugh Richard Startup Sr.

Mr. Startup, 71, of Mt. Juliet, died Friday, June 2.

Funeral services will be Thursday, June 8 at 11 a.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 7 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Nashville Rescue Mission at 639 Lafayette St., Nashville, TN 37203.

Harold George ‘Joe’ Turney

Mr. Turney, 66, of Mt. Juliet, died Wednesday, May 31.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, June 9 in Rochester, N.Y. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

