Death Notices

Joyce Marie Castleberry

Mrs. Castleberry, 81, of Mt. Juliet, died Monday, June 12.

Funeral services will be Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m. at Life Assembly in Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be Thursday, June 15 from 5-6 p.m. at the church. Graveside services will be Friday, June 16 at noon at Dogwood Cemetery in East Prairie, Mo. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Life Assembly and designated for the Whole Life Market. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements.

Mackey Bentley

Mr. Bentley, 72, of Lebanon, died Thursday, June 8.

A celebration of life was Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m. at Maple Hill Church of Christ. Interment followed at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation was Friday, June 9 from 4-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon and Saturday, June 10 from 10-11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sherry’s Run at P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37090, Goodpasture Christian School fund or Friendship Christian School.