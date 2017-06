Death Notices

Barbara Jean Beard

Mrs. Beard, 76, of Mt. Juliet, died Monday, June 12.

Funeral services were Friday, June 16 at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Thursday, June 15 from 4-8 p.m. and Friday, June 16 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Kevin Tyler Cooley

Mr. Cooley, 46, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday, June 18.

A celebration of life will be Friday, June 23 at 3 p.m. at Hermitage Hills Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday, June 22 from 3-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet and Friday from 2-3 p.m. at the church.

Bertha Virginia

Jones Graves

Mrs. Graves, 97, of Mt. Juliet, died Thursday, June 15.

Funeral services were Monday, June 19 at 1 p.m. at Center Chapel Church of Christ. Interment followed in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Sunday, June 18 from 2-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet and Monday, June 19 from noon until 1 p.m. at the church.

Shelia Denise James

Ms. James, 57, of Mt. Juliet, died June 1, 2016.

Memorial services were Saturday, June 17 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Frances Lea

Frances Lea, 80, died Monday, June 19.

Arrangements are incomplete. Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

William ‘Buddy’ Posey

Mr. Posey, 78, of Mt. Juliet, died Monday, June 12.

Memorial services were Friday, June 16 at 6 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation was Friday, June 16 from 4-6 p.m.

Jauwice Elise

‘Weese’ Stroupe

Mrs. Stroupe, 88, of Mt. Juliet, died Tuesday, June 13.

Funeral services were Saturday, June 17 at 2 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Visitation was Saturday, June 17 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Alive Hospice at 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203.