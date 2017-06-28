Death Notices

Richard ‘Dick’

Archer Bowser

Mr. Bowser, 81, formerly of Lebanon, died Sunday, June 18.

There will be no funeral arrangements. Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

Nita Marie Brooks

Ms. Brooks, 66, died Wednesday, June 21.

A celebration of life was Saturday, June 24 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation was Saturday, June 24 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Shirley Jane Clifton

Mrs. Clifton, 79, of Mt. Juliet, died Saturday, June 24.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 28 at 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation was Tuesday, June 27 from 4-8 p.m. and will be Wednesday, June 28 from noon until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America at 1718 Church St., No. 330456, Nashville, TN 37203.

Richard Phillip Griffin Jr.

Mr. Griffin, 50, died Sunday, June 18.

Visitation was Friday, June 23 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, June 24 from 10-11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services were Saturday, June 24 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Alden Johnny ‘A.J.’ Nelson

Mr. Nelson, 94, of Hendersonville, died Thursday, June 22.

Funeral services were Monday, June 26 at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment followed in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Sunday, June 25 from 4-8 p.m. and Monday, June 26 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Billy Lee Phalin

Mr. Phalin, 59, died Wednesday, June 21.

Funeral services were Monday, June 26 at 6 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation was Monday, June 26 from 5-6 at the funeral home.

Alexis ‘Ali’ Rae Tipton

Miss Tipton, 20, of Lebanon, died Thursday, June 22.

Funeral services were Tuesday, June 27 at 3 p.m. at Gladeville Baptist Church. Interment followed in family cemetery in Lebanon. Visitation was Monday, June 26 from 2-8 p.m. and Tuesday, June 27 from 2-3 p.m. at the church. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements.