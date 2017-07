Death Notices

William ‘Bill’ Thomas Ballard Sr.

Mr. Ballard, 76, of Lebanon, died Saturday, July 15.

Visitation was Tuesday, July 18 from 4-8 p.m. and will be Wednesday, July 19 from 10-11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 19 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

Norma Bixler

Ms. Bixler, 79, died Tuesday, July 11 at Alive Hospice in Nashville.

A celebration of life service was Saturday, July 15 at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation was Saturday, July 15 from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Joyce Sue Durham

Mrs. Durham, 64, of Watertown, died Friday, July 14.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 19 from 4-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services will be Thursday, July 20 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Elizabeth E. Felts

Mrs. Felts, 81, of Mt. Juliet died Tuesday, July 11 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Private graveside services were Saturday, July 15 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. until noon at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Ginger McGlothlin Gawel

Mrs. Gawel, 71, of Mt. Juliet, died Friday, July 14.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 20 from 2-8 p.m. and Friday, July 21 from 10-11 a.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be Friday, July 21 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be Monday, July 24 at 1 p.m. at Middle Tennessee Veteran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter at 115 Industrial Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Mary Elizabeth Jackson

Mrs. Jackson, 88, died Wednesday, July 12.

Visitation was Friday, July 14 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, July 15 from 1-2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services were Saturday, July 15 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment followed in Chapman Cemetery.