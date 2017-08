Death Notices

Janice Faye Barrett

Mrs. Barrett, 72, of Old Hickory, died Saturday, July 22.

A funeral mass was Friday, July 28 at 11 a.m. at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Old Hickory. Visitation was Friday, July 28 from 8:30-11 a.m. at the church. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements.

Charlene Marie Bartlow

Ms. Bartlow, 76, died Tuesday, July 29.

Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 4 from 5-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services will be Saturday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. at the at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 105 Peyton Road in Lebanon. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Warren Eugene ‘Daddy B’ Brandon

Mr. Brandon, 87, of Mt. Juliet, died Friday, July 28.

A time of remembrance will be Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. until noon at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Graveside services will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

William Terry Crisp

Mr. Crisp, 71, of Mt. Juliet, died Monday, July 31.

Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 3 from 4-8 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel.

Stephen Douglas Schwegler

Mr. Schwegler, 59, of Lebanon, died Friday, July 28.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. at New Heart Christian Church in Lebanon. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements.

Donna Sue Wayer

Ms. Wayer, 70, of Hermitage, died Tuesday, July 25.

Funeral services were Saturday, July 29 at 3 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Visitation was Saturday, July 29 from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home.

James Thomas ‘J.T.’ Williams

Mr. Williams, 70, died Saturday, July 26.

Graveside services for Mr. Williams will be Saturday, Aug. 5 at 11 a.m. at Williams Cemetery in Lebanon. Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.