Death Notices

Jamie Katherine Carver Brooks

Mrs. Brooks, 65, of Mt. Juliet, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017.

Funeral services were Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment followed in Rutland Community Cemetery. Visitation was Monday, Aug. 7 from 4-6 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 9-10 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations, designated for a cemetery sign, be made to Rutland Baptist Church, 800 Rutland Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Anne Marie Jackson

Ms. Jackson, 69, died Friday, July 21.

A memorial service will be Saturday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. at Town Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Lebanon. Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

Louis Martin Jeter Jr.

Mr. Jeter, 81, of Nashville, died Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Funeral services were Saturday, Aug. 5 at 2 p.m. at Hickory Grove Presbyterian Church at 84 South Greenhill Road in Mt. Juliet. Interment with military honors was Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Visitation was Saturday, Aug. 5 from 12:30-2 p.m. at the church. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Jack Winfred Joyner

Mr. Joyner, 89, of Mt. Juliet, died Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 10 from 5-7 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. Funeral services will be Saturday, Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. at Dilday-Carter Funeral Home at 650 High St. in Huntingdon with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Huntingdon. In lieu of flowers, tax-free donations may be made in Mr. Joyner’s honor to World Christian Broadcasting, 605 Bradley Court, Franklin, TN 37067.

William R. ‘Bill’ O’Donnell

Mr. O’Donnell, 71, of Mt. Juliet, died Monday, Aug. 7.

Funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 10 from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 11 from noon until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203.

James Allen ‘Jim’ Stanley

Mr. Stanley, 77, of Lafayette, died Sunday, Aug. 6.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 2 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Visitation was Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 5-8 p.m. and will be Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 1:30-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Neil Ansel Terrell

Mr. Terrell, 94, of Madison, died Sunday, Aug. 6.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. at Nashville National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Alicia Ross Tuggle

Mrs. Tuggle, 52 of Nashville, died Monday, July 31.

Funeral services were Saturday, Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation was Saturday, Aug. 5 from 3-5 p.m. at the funeral home.

