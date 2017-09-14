Death Notices

Mac Willard Foutch

Mr. Foutch, 82, died Thursday, Sept. 7.

Visitation was Saturday, Sept. 9 from 4-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services were Sunday, Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church at 214 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. Interment followed in Hillview Cemetery in Alexandria. Memorial donations may be made to the Immanuel Baptist building fund and/or the Gideons.

Helen Nave Monroe Grills

Mrs. Grills, 89, died Friday, Sept. 8.

No service information was available. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Beverly Ann Kanatzar

Ms. Kanatzar, 70, of Mt. Juliet, died Saturday, Sept. 2.

A celebration of life was Thursday, Sept. 7 from 4-6 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel.

Don ‘Grasshopper’ Smith

Mr. Smith, 70, died Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Visitation was Sunday, Sept. 10 from 6-8 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 11 from 1-2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services were Monday, Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.