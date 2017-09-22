Death Notices

Gerald Thomas ‘Gerry’ Summar

Funeral services for Mr. Summar will be conducted Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Jason Swain officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel.

Mr. Summar, age 66, of Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 16, 2017.

Gerry was an Eagle Scout, a 1969 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from MTSU. He was retired from DuPont. Gerry enjoyed coaching youth sports and was one of the founders of West Wilson Basketball Association. He was a fan of the Nashville Predators, the UT Vols and the Tennessee Titans.

Gerry was the son of the late, Hugh and Martha Adkerson Summar.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Janice Bates Summar; sons, Michael (Heather) Summar, Kevin (Grayson) Summar, Andrew (Chesley) Summar; brother, Larry (Denise) Summar; and sister, Judy (J.E.) Swain.

Gerry considered himself the luckiest Papa alive to his grandchildren, Brittney, Bethany, Mason, Hannah, Grant, Micah, Claire, Presley and Landry.

Active pallbearers will be Zack Summar, Jake Pyburn, Travis Humes, Drew Hendry, William Hampton, Evan Hampton, Ethan Reese and Robbie Summar. Honorary pallbearers will be Donnie Heer, Bill Hampton, Ronnie Adkerson, Herb Bates and Steve Estep.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.

Bond Memorial Chapel at N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive in Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements, 615-773-2663, obit line 615-641-2663, bondmemorial.com.

Donna Joyce

Visitation for Mrs. Joyce was held Thursday, Sept. 14 from 4-8 p.m., and funeral services were conducted Friday, Sept. 15 at 1 p.m., with family receiving visitors from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Wilson County Funeral Home and Memorial Park with Brother Eddie Poole officiating. Burial immediately followed the service at Wilson County Memorial Park.

Mrs. Joyce, 75 years old, passed away Sept. 11, 2017 from a lingering illness at home surrounded by her family.

Donna was born Sept. 17, 1941 to the late Coy P. and Lola Beaty. She loved spending time with her family crocheting and playing word games. Donna was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil O. Joyce; her siblings, Tommy Beaty, Coy Beaty, Brenda Favorite; her son, Coy Lee Cunningham; and nephew, William Bailey.

Donna was survived by her sister, Bernice Beaty-Grafton; her children, Randy Cunningham, Dee Dee (Mike) McCutcheon, Tom (Connie) Cunningham, Anita (Lance) Bayse, Cecil O. Joyce Jr.; her daughter-in-law, Debbie Cunningham; eight grandchildren, Cassie (A.J.) Coleman, Mitchell (Jessica) Cunningham, Devin (Jesse) Cramer, Amanda Gillette, Isaac (Brittany) Cunningham, Courtney (Michael) Myers, Jake McCutcheon, Keeley McCutcheon; six great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and longtime friends.

“Mom, we will always carry your memories in our hearts.”

Wilson County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-5417.

Buford P. Crutcher

Mr. Crutcher, 88, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Sept. 16.

Funeral services were Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment followed in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Monday, Sept. 18 from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Floyd Thomas Hackett

Mr. Hackett, 94, of Mt. Juliet, died Thursday, Sept. 14.

Funeral services were Monday, Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment followed in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Sunday, Sept. 17 from 1-4 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 18 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Danny Ray ‘Lightning’ Selby

Mr. Selby, 70, died Sunday, Sept. 10.

Funeral services were Saturday, Sept. 16 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation was Saturday, Sept. 16 from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to to VVA 1004 at P.O. Box 128, Lebanon TN 37088.

Steven Andrew Sirmans

Mr. Sirmans, 54, died Thursday, Sept. 14.

Memorial services will be Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Ann Barrett Windrow

Ms. Windrow, 67, died Sunday, Sept. 17.

Memorial services will be Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church at 1655 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 21 from 4-8 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sellars Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.

Staff Reports