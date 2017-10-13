Death Notices

Jeremy Scott ‘Scottie Blackfox

Mr. Blackfox, 39, of Mt. Juliet, died Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Visitation was Friday, Oct. 6 from 4-8 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel and Monday, Oct. 9 at Reed-Culber Funeral Home at 117 W. Delaware St. in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Funeral services were Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. with the location to be determined.

William Morris Bryant Jr.

Mr. Bryant died Saturday, Oct. 7 in Jackson.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Alexandria ‘Allie’ Brianna Johnson

Allie Johnson, 15, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Funeral services were Saturday, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation was Saturday, Oct. 7 from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment followed in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Jo Doris Leftwich

Mrs. Leftwich, 96, of Wilson County, died Saturday, Oct. 7 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

Christina Marie ‘Tina’ Scott

Mrs. Scott, 37, of Mt. Juliet, died Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Funeral services were Monday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 1004 Woodridge Place in Mt. Juliet. Interment followed in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Sunday, Oct. 8 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home and Monday, Oct. 9 from 9-10 a.m. at the church.

Staff Reports