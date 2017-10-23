Death Notices

Kevin Daniel Boles

Mr. Boles, 42, of Lebanon, died Friday, Oct. 13.

Visitation was Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 4-8 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel.

Nan Sue Habegger

Mrs. Habegger, 66, of Mt. Juliet, died Friday, Oct. 13.

Memorial services were Sunday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. at West Haven Baptist Church. Visitation was Sunday, Oct. 15 from 3-6 p.m. at the church. Donations may to be made to the nursery at West Haven Baptist Church. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas Gerald Herbeck

Mr. Herbeck, 59, of Lebanon, died Monday, Oct. 16.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Colorado. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Reggie Joseph ‘Mac’ McLaughlin

Mr. McLaughlin, age 73, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Memorial services will be Saturday, Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 21 from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Wilson County Veterans Services Office or New Leash on Life.

Eugene Potts

Mr. Potts, 77, of Mt. Juliet, died Monday, Oct. 9.

Graveside services were Thursday, Oct. 12 at noon at Hamblen Cemetery in Mt. Juliet. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements.

Randall Lynn ‘Randy’ Smith

Mr. Smith, 50, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Oct. 14.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Gery Allen ‘Paul’ Stewart

Mr. Stewart, 76, of Old Hickory, died Sunday, Oct. 1.

Memorial services will be at a later date in California. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Staff Reports