Death Notices

Deiadra Kay ‘Deede’ Anderson

Ms. Anderson, 44, of Lebanon, died Sunday, Dec. 17.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. in Sand Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Gardens.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 20 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Nancy Joan Daniels

Mrs. Daniels, 84, died Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Memorial services were Monday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church at 1655 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Visitation was Monday, Dec. 18 from 10-11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Faith Lutheran Church Columbarium Fund. Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

Billy Joe Markwell

Mr. Markwell died Thursday, Dec. 14.

Funeral services were Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral home in Lebanon. Interment followed in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Saturday, Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

James A. Spears

Mr. Spears, 66, died Friday, Dec. 15.

Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 22 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 23 from 10-11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services will be Saturday, Dec. 23 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Conatser Cemetery.

Martha Lenore Tomlinson Stringer

Mrs. Stringer, 83, of Murfreesboro, died Sunday, Dec. 17.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Tuesday, Dec. 19 from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideons International.

Anna ‘Kitty’ Farmer Swindell

Mrs. Swindell, 87, died Thursday, Dec. 14.

Visitation was Sunday, Dec. 17 from 3-7 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 18 from 10-11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services were Monday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment followed in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Jimmy Lee Williams

Mr. Williams, 65, died Saturday, Dec. 16.

Funeral services were Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation was Tuesday, Dec. 19 from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Private interment followed in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.