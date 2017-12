Death Notices

Wayne Vincent Cavallaro

Mr. Cavallaro, 69, of Mt. Juliet, died Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Visitation was Saturday, Dec. 23 from 2-4 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice or Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary.

Alfred John D’Andria Sr.

Mr. D’Andria, 71, died Saturday, Dec. 23.

Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 28 from 4-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The funeral mass will be Friday, Dec. 29 at 10 a.m. at Saint Frances Cabrini Catholic Church at 300 S. Tarver St. in Lebanon. Interment with military honors will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

James Albert Garvin Sr.

Mr. Garvin, 84, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Funeral services were Saturday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment followed in Hillview Cemetery in Alexandria. Visitation was Saturday, Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

John Joseph Gorman

Mr. Gorman, 79, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday, Dec. 24.

Funeral services will be Friday, Dec. 29 at 10 a.m. at Saint Stephen Catholic Community. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Nashville. Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 28 from 4-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Carlos Milton Johnson

Mr. Johnson, 52, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 30 from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a humane association or animal rescue organization of choice.

Viola Mae Seebode

Mrs. Seebode, 93, of Hermitage, died Friday, Dec. 22.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 27 from 2-4 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel.

Billy Hugh Warren

Mr. Warren, 85, of Mt. Juliet, died Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Funeral services were Saturday, Dec. 23 at 10 a.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment followed in Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Friday, Dec. 22 from 3-8 p.m. at the funeral home.