Death Notices

Richard ‘Dickey’ Puryear Barry

Mr. Barry, 69, of Lebanon, died Monday, Jan. 1.

Memorial services will be Friday, Jan. 5 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 5 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

George W. Bowen Sr.

Mr. Bowen, 87, of Lebanon, died Monday, Jan. 1.

Funeral services were Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will be Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 2 p.m. at Pettus Cemetery in Lexington, Ala. Visitation was Tuesday, Jan. 2 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Paulette Elliott Bowling

Mrs. Bowling, 71, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Graveside services were Friday, Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation was Friday, Dec. 29 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel.

Caroline Rose Heard

Caroline Heard, 4 months, died Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Funeral services were Monday, Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation was Monday, Jan. 1 from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Gennis Gray Keeton

Mr. Keeton, 88, of Mt. Juliet, died Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017.

Visitation was Thursday, Dec. 28 from 4-8 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 29 from noon until 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Funeral services were Friday, Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment followed in Hermitage Memorial Gardens.

Lucille Stuckey Spetnagel

Mrs. Spetnagel, 97, died Thursday, Dec. 28.

A private memorial service for the family will be held at a later date at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Nashville. Gravesite services will be held at Grandview Cemetery in Chillicothe, Ohio. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Sue Ferguson Tanner

Mrs. Tanner, 79, of Nashville, died Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Graveside services will be Friday, Jan. 5 at 1 p.m. at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Visitation was Thursday, Dec. 28 from 4-8 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel.

Guadalupe Torres

Mrs. Torres, 91, of Murfreesboro, died Thursday, Dec. 28.

Funeral services were Sunday, Dec. 31 at 3 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation was Sunday, Dec. 31 from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Elsie Helen Totté

Mrs. Totté, 92, of Lebanon, died Sunday, Dec. 31.

No public services are scheduled. Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.