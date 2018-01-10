Death Notices

Merrianne Kunkel Cain

Mrs. Cain, 89, of Mt. Juliet, died Friday, Jan. 5.

No funeral services are planned. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Shelby Rain Duncan Sr.

Mr. Duncan, 81, of Watertown, died Sunday, Dec. 31.

Memorial services were Friday, Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation was Friday, Jan. 5 from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Nathan Dean Evans

Mr. Evans, 57, died Friday, Dec. 29.

Visitation was Wednesday, Jan. 3 from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 4 from 9-10 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services were Thursday, Jan. 4 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment followed in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

Simon Casper ‘Sammy’ Holmes Jr.

Mr. Holmes, 62, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Visitation was Friday, Jan. 5 from 3-8 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 6 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services were Saturday, Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment followed in Butler Cemetery in Jackson County.

Barbara Ann Boyer Hoye

Mrs. Hoye, 79, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Jan. 2.

No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Mabel Gray Prater Jones

Mrs. Jones, 92, of Hermitage, died Thursday, Jan. 4.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Abundant Life Church at 1000 Woodridge Place in Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 13 from noon until 2 p.m. at the church. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Joe Ewing Sanders

Mr. Sanders, 82, died Thursday, Jan. 4.

He will was cremated with no services. Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.