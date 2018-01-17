Death Notices

Patricia Rhea Dodd

Mrs. Dodd, 73, died Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Visitation was Thursday, Jan. 11 from 5-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services were Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. at West Haven Baptist Church at 5860 Lebanon Road in Lebanon. Interment followed in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West Haven Baptist Church building fund.

Barbara June Lewis

Mrs. Lewis, 86, died Monday, Jan. 15.

Memorial services will be Thursday, Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 18 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to neotez.org.

Tim Pelham

Mr. Pelham, 53, died Thursday, Jan. 11.

A celebration of life was Monday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Bridge Fellowship Church in Lebanon. Visitation was Monday, Jan. 12 from 4-6 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements.

Thompson Edward Storey

Mr. Storey, 62, of Old Hickory, died Wednesday, Jan. 10 at his home.

Visitation was Monday, Jan. 15 from 1-4 p.m. at Cooks United Methodist Church in Mt. Juliet. Memorial services were Monday, Jan. 15 at 4:30 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Thom Storey Scholarship Fund at Belmont University or Cooks United Methodist Church. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth Paul Surratt

Mr. Surratt, 54, died Thursday, Jan. 11.

Funeral services were Monday, Jan. 15 at 3 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation was Monday, Jan. 15 from noon until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Ryan Neal Thomas

Mr. Thomas, 33, of Lebanon, died Sunday, Jan. 7.

Funeral services were Friday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. at Global Vision Bible Churchat 2060 Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet. Visitation was Friday, Jan. 12 from 2-6 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Global Vision Bible Church. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Ernie Gene Whittaker

Mr. Whittaker, 84, died Friday, Jan. 12.

A celebration of life service was Monday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment followed in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Monday, Jan. 15 from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.