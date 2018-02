Death Notices

Katherine ‘Kitten’ Louise Adams

Mrs. Adams, 79, died Monday, Feb. 12.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 15 from noon until 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services will be Thursday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

Rebecca ‘Becky’ Brown

Mrs. Brown, 75, of Antioch, died Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Funeral services were Sunday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. at Haskell & Morrison Funeral Home at 208 Ferry St. in Vevay, Indiana. Visitation was Sunday, Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment followed the services at New Liberty Cemetery in East Enterprise, Indiana. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia Katholeen Davis

Mrs. Davis, 62, died Monday, Feb. 5 at her home.

Funeral services were Thursday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation was Thursday, Feb. 8 from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment followed the services in Friendship Cemetery in Mt. Juliet.

Inez Durham

Mrs. Durham, 98, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Funeral services were Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment followed in Flatt Family Cemetery. Visitation was Monday, Feb. 12 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Anthony Duke ‘Tony’ Frame

Mr. Frame, 54, of Old Hickory, died Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Memorial services were Saturday, Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation was Friday, Feb. 9 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 10 from 9:30-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Ruth Makin

Mrs. Makin, 81, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday, Feb. 11.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Tuesday, Feb. 13 from 3-8 p.m. and will be Wednesday, Feb. 14 from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Gail Slocum

Mrs. Slocum, 66, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Feb. 8.

Funeral services were Sunday, Feb. 11 at 4 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment was Monday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. in Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Sunday, Feb. 11 from 1-4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Ada Marie Tinsley

Mrs. Tinsley, 84, of Mt. Juliet, died Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Funeral services were Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment followed in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Thursday, Feb. 8 from 4-8 p.m. and Friday, Feb. 9 from 9-10 a.m. at the funeral home.

William Lyle Topliff

Mr. Topliff, 76, died Friday, Feb. 9.

Funeral service will be Friday, Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment will follow in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

Brenda Faye George Williams

Ms. Williams, 66, of Old Hickory, died Thursday, Feb. 8.

Graveside services were Sunday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. at Hickman City Cemetery in Hickman, Kentucky. Visitation was Friday, Feb. 11 from 4-8 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel.