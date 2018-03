KENNETH FROST

Mr. Frost, 95, of Mt. Juliet, died Thursday, March 1, 2018.

Funeral mass will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Community, 14544 Lebanon Rd. in Old Hickory. Internment with full military honors will be Monday, March 19 at 11 a.m. at Nashville National Cemetery.

Bond Memorial Chapel in Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements, 615-773-2663, obit line, 615-641-2663, bondmemorial.com.