Death Notices

Shirley Frances Berry Brogdon

Ms. Brogdon, 60, died Saturday, March 17.

The funeral services will be Thursday, March 22 at 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation will be Thursday, March 22 from noon until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

Autrey Eskew ‘Sarge’ Dye Sr.

Mr. Dye, 87, of Lafayette, died Monday, March 12.

Visitation was Wednesday, March 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Funeral services were Wednesday, March 14 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment with full military honors was Thursday, March 15 at 11 a.m. at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at 7931 McCrory Lane in Nashville.

Christie Lee Jones

Ms. Jones, 58, of Old Hickory, died Wednesday, March 14.

Funeral services were Sunday, March 18 at 2 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Internment followed in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Saturday, March 17 from 4-8 p.m. and Sunday, March 18 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Bobby Marion Keatts

Mr. Keatts, 60, of Hermitage, died Friday, March 15.

Funeral services were Tuesday, March 20 at 3 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment followed in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Tuesday, March 20 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist with expenses.

Claudia Jean ‘Jeannie’ Byrd Mitzenberg

Mrs. Mitzenberg, 64, died Monday, March 12.

Visitation was Friday, March 16 from 4-7 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. A private graveside service was at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

Frank William Muller Jr.

Col. Muller, 82, died Wednesday, March 14.

Visitation was Sunday, March 18 from 4-8 p.m. and Monday, March 19 from noon until 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services were Monday, March 19 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment followed in Woodlawn Cemetery in Nashville.

R.D. Raines

Mr. Raines, 91, died Sunday, March 18 at his home.

Visitation was Tuesday, March 20 from 4-8 p.m. and will be Wednesday, March 21 from 10-11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 21 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Beulah Church Cemetery in Tellico Plains.

James Hulon ‘Jimmy’ Sharpe

Mr. Sharpe, 74, of Hermitage, died Saturday, March 10.

Funeral services were Saturday, March 17 at noon at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment with military honors followed in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Friday, March 16 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, March 17 from 11 a.m. until noon at the funeral home.