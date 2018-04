Death Notices

Cecil Jordan Bennett

Mr. Bennett, 43, of Brush Creek, died Friday, April 6.

Visitation was Sunday, April 8 from 4-8 p.m. and Monday, April 9 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services were Monday, April 9 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Helen Marie Foster

Mrs. Foster, 80, died Monday, April 9.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 12 from 4-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services will be Friday, April 13 at 10 a.m. at the Church of God Worship and Ministry Center at 1007 Hartsville Pike in Lebanon.

Bobby Gene Owens

Mr. Owens, 74, of Mt. Juliet, died Thursday, April 5.

Funeral services were Sunday, April 8 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. Interment followed in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Saturday, April 7 from 3-7 p.m. and Sunday, April 8 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Margaret ‘Missy’ Ann Paul

Mrs. Paul, 51, died Thursday, April 5.

Memorial services were Saturday, April 7 at 3 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation was Saturday, April 7 from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Stephanie A. Phillips

Ms. Phillips, 58, died Friday, April 6.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 12 from 5-7 p.m. and Friday, April 13 from noon until 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services will be Friday, April 13 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.