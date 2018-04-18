Death Notices

Catherine Welch Morgan ‘Cathey’ Baker

Mrs. Baker, 66, of Mt. Juliet, died Saturday, April 14.

Funeral services were Tuesday, April 17 at 7 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will be Wednesday, April 18 at 11 a.m. at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday, April 17 from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Cathey Elliott

Ms. Elliott, 70 of Mt. Juliet, died Thursday, April 12.

A celebration of life service was Saturday, April 14 at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. Visitation was Friday, April 13 from 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, April 14 from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

John Paul Flicek

Mr. Flicek, 75, died Friday, April 13.

Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, April 18 at 1 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church at 14544 Lebanon Road in Old Hickory. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Lou Roeser Graves

Mrs. Graves, 81, of Mt. Juliet, died Wednesday, April 11.

Funeral services were Monday, April 16 at 2 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment followed in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Sunday, April 15 from 2-6 p.m. and Monday, April 16 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Cecil ‘Buddy’ Hardaway

Mr. Hardaway, 85, of Castalian Springs, died Sunday, April 15.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 18 at 1:30 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Tuesday, April 17 from 4-7 p.m. and will be Wednesday, April 18 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Randall Lee Hudson

Mr. Hudson, 60, of Nashville, died Monday, April 16.

No services are scheduled at this time. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements.

Anthony ‘Tony’ Wayne Mitchell

Mr. Mitchell, 67, died Friday, April 13.

Visitation was Sunday, April 15 from 2-7 p.m. and Monday, April 16 from noon until 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services were Monday, April 16 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment followed in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wilson County Veterans Plaza and Museum.

Frank Bernard Storz III

Mr. Storz, 75, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday, April 15.

Funeral services will be Saturday, April 28 at noon at Providence United Methodist Church at 2293 S. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be Saturday, April 28 from 10:30 a.m. until noon at the church. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

James Allen Withers

The Rev. Withers, 66, of Hermitage, died Wednesday, April 11.

Funeral services were Monday, April 16 at 10 a.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will full military honors followed Cowgill Community Cemetery in Hermitage. Visitation was Sunday, April 15 from 2-6 p.m. at the funeral home.