Death Notices

Mary Ann Davenport

Mrs. Davenport, 93, of Bristol, died Friday, April 20 at Carrick Glen Senior Living Facility in Mt. Juliet.

At her request, there will be no visitation or memorial, but a private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Doctors without Borders or the Bristol Humane Society Margaret B. Mitchell Spay and Neuter Clinic. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Tericia Charlene ‘Swanky’ Gibson

Ms. Gibson, 71, of Antioch, died Monday, April 23.

A celebration of life service will be Saturday, April 28 at 6 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be Saturday, April 28 from 5-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Jonathan Matthew ‘Jon’ Greene

Mr. Green, 31, of Hermitage, died Tuesday, April 17.

Funeral services were Saturday, April 21 at 3 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church at 1003 Hickory Hill Lane in Hermitage. Interment was Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. at Pleasant Forest Cemetery in Knoxville. Visitation was Saturday, April 21 from 1-3 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Souls in Need fund at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Edward Arthur Sherwood

Mr. Sherwood, 81, of Hermitage, died Wednesday, April 18.

Funeral services were Sunday, April 22 at 1 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment with full military honors will be at a later date. Visitation was Sunday, April 22 from noon until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Donelson Christian Academy baseball program.

Michael Wade Thornton

Mr. Thornton, 52, of Watertown, died Saturday, April 14.

Graveside services were Thursday, April 19 at 1 p.m. at Rutland Cemetery on S.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.