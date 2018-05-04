Death Notices

Robert Wayne Brewington

Mr. Brewington, 71, died Wednesday, April 25 at his home.

A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

Lorraine Crespin

Mrs. Crespin, 73, of Lebanon, died Thursday, April 26.

No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Ann Davenport

Mrs. Davenport, 93, of Bristol, died Friday, April 20 at Carrick Glen Senior Living Facility in Mt. Juliet.

At her request, there will be no visitation or memorial, but a private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Doctors Without Borders or the Bristol Humane Society Margaret B. Mitchell Spay and Neuter Clinic. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Benjamin Jacob Davidson

Mr. Davidson, 26, of Jackson and formerly of Mt. Juliet, died Friday, April 27.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 2 at 11 a.m. at the Glade Church at 9000 Stewarts Ferry Pike in Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Tuesday, May 1 from 3-8 p.m. and will be Wednesday, May 2 from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Randall Henry DeBow

Mr. DeBow, 82, of Hermitage, died Sunday, April 29.

A celebration of life service will be Wednesday, May 2 at 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation was Tuesday, May 1 from 2-8 p.m. and will be Wednesday, May 2 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Juvenile Diabetes or the National Rifle Association.

Sandra Ann Sims Holt

Mrs. Holt, 71, of Mt. Juliet and formerly of Clarksville, died Thursday, April 26.

Funeral services were held Sunday, April 29 at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. Burial was in Laurel Land Cemetery in Dallas. Visitation was Sunday, April 29 from 1:30-3 p.m. at the church. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Regina Raye Lannom

Ms. Lannom, 52, of Old Hickory, died Wednesday, April 25.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bond Memorial Chapel to help cover funeral expenses.

Frances Phillips

Mrs. Phillips, 84, died Tuesday, April 24.

Memorial services were Friday, April 27 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation was Friday, April 27 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Charles Willard Russell

Mr. Russell, 89, of Mt. Juliet, died Friday, April 27.

Funeral services were Tuesday, May 1 at 11 a.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment with full military honors followed in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation was Monday, April 30 from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday, May 1 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Fund.

Natividad Sepina Triviño

Mr. Triviño, 99, of Mt. Juliet and formerly of Greeneville, died Friday, April 27.

Funeral Mass will be Friday, May 4 at 2 p.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Community at 14544 Lebanon Road in Old Hickory. Entombment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, May 4 from noon until 2 p.m. at the church. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.