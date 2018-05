Death Notices

Russell Coleman Sr.

Mr. Coleman, 80, died Saturday, May 5.

Visitation was Monday, May 7 from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday, May 8 from noon until 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services were Tuesday, May 8 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment followed in Green Grove Cemetery in Hartsville.

Jill Denise Crowley

Ms. Crowley, 46, of Old Hickory and formerly of Atlanta, died Tuesday, May 1.

Funeral Services were Saturday, May 5 at noon at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. Interment followed in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Friday, May 4 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, May 5 from 11 a.m. until noon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friendship Community Church.

Glen Jewell DeWitt

Mr. DeWitt, 81, of Hermitage, died Thursday, May 3.

Funeral services were Tuesday, May 8 at 11 a.m. at Donelson Church of Christ at 2706 Old Lebanon Road. Interment followed in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Monday, May 7 from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday, May 8 from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Helen Garrison Dove

Mrs. Dove, 91, of Mt. Juliet, died Saturday, May 5.

Funeral services were Tuesday, May 8 at 11 a.m. at Grace Place Church of God at 4316 Central Pike in Hermitage. Burial will be in Philadelphia, Mississippi at a later date. Visitation was Tuesday, May 8 from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Scott O. Haines

Mr. Haines, 44, of Mt. Juliet, died Saturday, May 5.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 9 from 4-8 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel.

Anderson Wood Jordan

Mr. Jordan, 81, of Fairfield Glade, died Friday, April 27.

Cremation rites were accorded. A celebration of life service was Saturday, May 5 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10-11 a.m. at Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements.

Cynthia Gail Martin

Mrs. Martin, 51, died Saturday, May 5.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 9 from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday, May 10 from noon until 3 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services will be Thursday, May 10 at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Delphia Carroll Watkins

Mrs. Watkins, 82, died Friday, May 4.

A memorial service will be Friday, May 11 at 3 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation will be Friday, May 11 from noon until 3 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Leash on Life.