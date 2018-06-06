Death Notices

Kendel Allison

Ms. Allison, 39, died Tuesday, May 29.

Funeral services were Monday, June 4 at 6 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation was Monday, June 4 from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mildred Somers ‘Miss Honey’ Barber

Mrs. Barber, 89, of Hermitage, died Tuesday, May 29.

No funeral arrangements were announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church building fund. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Bruce William Bonner

Mr. Bonner, 56, of Mt. Juliet, died Thursday, May 31.

Funeral services will be Friday, June 8 at 10 a.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at Cookeville City Cemetery in Cookeville. Visitation will be Thursday, June 7 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to gofundme.com/alliese-bonner039s-college-fund.

Dorothy J. ‘Mama Dot’ Brandon

Mrs. Brandon, 81, of Mt. Juliet and formerly of Hermitage, died Saturday, June 2.

Funeral services will be Thursday, June 7 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 6 from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday, June 7 from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Geoffrey Robert Ford

Mr. Ford, 84, of Mt. Juliet and formerly of St. Helens, England, died Monday, May 28.

Funeral services were Friday, June 1 at 6 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Visitation was Friday, June 1 from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Wanda Nell Roberts

Mrs. Roberts, 96, of Mt. Juliet, died Monday, May 28.

Funeral services were Thursday, May 31 at 1 p.m. at Hermitage Church of the Nazarene at 4151 Saundersville Road in Old Hickory. Visitation was Thursday, May 31 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church. Her body was taken to Oklahoma City, where services were Saturday, June 2 at 3 p.m. at Southern Oaks Freewill Baptist Church at 7201 S. Santa Fe Ave. Visitation was Saturday, June 2 from 1-3 p.m. at the church. Interment followed in Resthaven Cemetery. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of local arrangements.