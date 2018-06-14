Death Notices

Thomas Earl Adams

Mr. Adams, 34, of Mt. Juliet, died Wednesday, June 6.

Funeral services were Monday, June 11 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment followed in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Sunday, June 10 from 1-9 p.m. and Monday, June 11 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Curtis Wright Delorm

Mr. Delorm, 79, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, June 5.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

Carol Anne Hutchison Divney

Mrs. Divney, 75, died Friday, June 8.

Visitation was Sunday, June 10. Funeral Mass was Monday, June 11 at 10 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church at 300 S. Tarver St. in Lebanon. Interment followed in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

Wilma Jean Stafford

Mrs. Stafford, 84, died Wednesday, June 6.

Funeral services were Friday, June 8 at noon at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation was Friday, June 8 from 11 a.m. until noon at the funeral home. Interment followed in Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Hazel Hackney Stewart

Mrs. Stewart, 89, of Lebanon, died Monday, June 4.

Funeral services were Thursday, June 7 at 1 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment followed in Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Wednesday, June 6 from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday, June 7 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Wilma Ray Thompson

Mrs. Thompson, 78, died Tuesday, June 5.

A celebration of life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Sue Fields Vaughn

Mrs. Vaughn, 88, of Hermitage, died Saturday, June 9.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 13 at 10 a.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation was Tuesday, June 12 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.