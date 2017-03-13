Death Notices

Roy Clinton Allen Jr.

Mr. Allen, 72, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, March 1.

Funeral services were Saturday, March 4 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment followed in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Friday, March 3 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, March 4 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Joe Allen Bennett

Mr. Bennett, 71, died Saturday, March 4.

Visitation was Monday, March 6 from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday, March 7 from 10-11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services were Tuesday, March 7 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment followed in Smith County Memorial Gardens in Carthage.

Carolyn Ann Bradshaw Lee

Mrs. Lee, 44, died Saturday, March 4.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 8 at 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 8 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Banks Cemetery in DeKalb County.

David Earl ‘Billy’ Swindell

Mr. Swindell, 86, died Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Visitation was Thursday, March 2 from 4-8 p.m. and Friday, March 3 from noon until 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services were Friday, March 3 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.