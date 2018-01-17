Marjorie Massey Wright

Visitation for Mrs. Wright was Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 from 4-8 p.m. and also Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 from noon until 2 p.m. at Hermitage Funeral Home. The celebration of life service was conducted Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Hermitage Funeral Home. Interment followed in Hermitage Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Wright, age 84, of Mt. Juliet, passed away Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Douglas Coleman Wright, and her siblings.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Jan Wright; grandsons, Cole and Conner Wright; sisters-in-law, Jolene Wright, Betty Wright; and several other relatives and friends.

