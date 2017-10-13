Obituary: Peggy Jones

Funeral services for Mrs. Jones were held Saturday, Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. Visitation with the family was Saturday from 11 a.m. until the service time at 2 p.m.

Mrs. Jones was born May 24, 1934 in Bristol, Virginia and passed away Oct. 4, 2017 in Nashville.

She is survived by her husband, William Jones, of 65 years; daughters, Deborah Jones, Katherine Render; and grandson, Trey Render.

Mrs. Jones is preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Wilson; father, Harry Hurley; and brother, Robert Hurley.

Mrs. Jones was an office manager for Mid-State Urological Medical Group for 20 years and retired in 1993. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her dogs, Furby and Princess. She also enjoyed traveling with her friends in the Mid-Tennessee Red Birds RV Club. She was loved dearly by all of the Hurley and Jones families.

