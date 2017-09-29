Citizen, officer team to catch car burglary suspect

By mtjulietintern

An apparent car burglar was caught after a citizen kept watch on his location and reported it to Mt. Juliet police.

A citizen spotted the suspect getting in unlocked vehicles in the parking lot of Academy Sports on Pleasant Grove Road on Sunday at around 10:30 a.m.

The citizen kept an eye on the suspect and reported his location as the suspect checked for unlocked cars in the parking lot.

An officer patrolling the area arrested the suspect, Estifanos Kumssa, 18, of Antioch, in the parking lot.

Further investigation revealed Kumssa entered two unlocked vehicles in the store parking lot, and he stole a pair of sunglasses from one of those vehicles.

Officers also found marijuana and illegal drug paraphernalia inside Kumssa’s car.

Kumssa was charged with two counts of burglary, theft of property, simple possession of schedule VI drugs and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and booked in at the Wilson County Jail on $12,000 bond.

Staff Reports