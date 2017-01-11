Detectives investigate pharmacy robbery at Target

By mtjulietintern

An suspect forced his way into the CVS Pharmacy inside Target on Sunday evening and demanded pills from an employee.

Officers rushed to Target at 401 S. Mt. Juliet Road at 6:05 p.m. after dispatchers received a report the CVS Pharmacy inside was robbed.

A slender tall white man with dark brown hair and frosted tips, about 6-feet, 2-inches to 6-feet, 5-inches tall, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, a red and black bandanna covering his face, dark blue jeans and black and grey sneakers, forced his way into the pharmacy at about 6 p.m. and ordered an employee to fill a bag full of pills. The suspect said he was armed, but he did not display a weapon. He ran out of the store and fled north through the parking lot.

No one was injured in the incident, and the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of scheduled narcotics. Investigators said they hope someone in the community will recognize the suspect and his clothing from surveillance images. In addition, detectives are working to enhance video quality.

Anyone with any information regarding the crime is encouraged to call Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550.

Staff Reports