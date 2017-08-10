Detectives seek credit card fraud suspect

By mtjulietintern

Mt. Juliet detectives hope someone will recognize a suspect who fraudulently used stolen credit card information.

On May 24, the victim noticed fraudulent activity on his credit card statement, and it was apparent the card information was fraudulently used at Publix at 11207 Lebanon Road to buy more than $2,000 worth of items the previous day.

Detectives tracked when the credit card was used and were able to get surveillance video of a suspected man who used the card.

If anyone has a feeling they possibly know the suspect responsible for the crime, they are encouraged to call Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information may also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org.

