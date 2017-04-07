High-speed chase goes through Wilson Co., Nashville

By mtjulietintern

A high-speed police chase that involved Metro-Nashville officers and, temporarily, Mt. Juliet police officers, ended last Wednesday morning in Nashville with no reported injuries.

The car involved in the chase was previously reported stolen. Officers apparently attempted to stop the vehicle before the chase began.

According to Mt. Juliet police Lt. Tyler Chandler, the department had limited involvement in the incident.

As the driver fled police in Nashville, he got off Interstate 40 at the Beckwith Road exit, and at that time, a few Mt. Juliet officers joined the pursuit as it went through the Mt. Juliet city limits.

After going through Mt. Juliet, the driver turned around and drove back toward Nashville. Metro police later found the vehicle abandoned in Nashville.

By Jake Old

jold@lebanondemocrat.com