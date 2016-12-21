Holiday season safety

By mtjulietintern

The Mt. Juliet Police Department has increased patrols in Mt. Juliet’s retail areas for this year’s holiday shopping season. The initiative for these extra patrols began in 2010 and the police department is happy to report that there have been no major thefts reported since the increased patrols began.

The police offer the following holiday shopping safety tips to Mt. Juliet residents and visitors:

• Report any suspicious or out-of-place behavior to police, immediately. If a stranger approaches you with innocent-sounding questions, be aware that they may be trying to get information from you or even keep you occupied at the front of the house, while their “wife” or “friend” may be going to the back of your house to see what you might have in your home and how to best gain entry. Even if these people have some kind of identification, call their “superiors” at whatever department or business they claim to be from, just to verify that these people are legitimate.

• Stay alert and be aware of surroundings at all times.

• Park in well-lighted spaces, lock car doors and place packages out of sight in the trunk or under seats.

• Do not carry large amounts of cash; pay with a check or credit card, if possible.

• Carry purses close to the body, not dangling by the straps.

• Put wallets in an inside coat or front pants pocket.

• Supervise children at all times. Teach children to go to a police officer or security guard if they get lost or separated.

• Take a holiday inventory. The holidays are a good time to take photos or videos of items in your home

Police also offer these parking lot safety tips:

• Always be aware of your surroundings.

• If shopping at night, park in well-lit areas.

• Never leave a vehicle unlocked.

• When walking to your vehicle, look prepared by having your keys in your hand, your purse and other packages close to you, and always be aware of what is around you.

• Never leave holiday packages or other valuable items visible inside your vehicle.

• If possible, shop with other and walk in groups. It is safer to have another person with you.

• If you see suspicious people or activity, go back into the store or to a populated area and contact the police immediately.

If you have any questions or concerns you would like to see addressed in future columns, please email it to jbostick@mtjuliet-tn.gov.

Kenny Martin is Mt. Juliet’s city manager.