Leader of interstate pill distribution conspiracy sentenced to 17 years in prison

By mtjulietintern

David Rivera, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, announced Friday that Benjamin Edward Henry Bradley, 33, of Detroit, Mich., was sentenced to 17 years in prison for his role as the primary supplier of tens of thousands of diverted prescription pills that were shipped into Middle Tennessee from the Detroit area.

Several agencies were involved in the investigation, including the Mt. Juliet Police Department.

Bradley and 17 co-defendants were indicted March 11, 2015 and charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled substances, including Oxycodone and Oxymorphone.

Bradley and two co-defendants were also charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The charges stemmed from a multi-year investigation conducted by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. That investigation, which included the use of wiretap interceptions, revealed Bradley, who worked at a hospital in Detroit, regularly bought up large quantities of diverted pills from a variety of sources and sent them to Tennessee through the mail or by paying co-conspirators to deliver them.

The conspirators then laundered the proceeds by making cash deposits in Tennessee into bank accounts controlled by Bradley in Detroit.

On June 8, Bradley pleaded guilty to both charges. At the sentencing hearing Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger found Bradley was a leader of a drug-trafficking organization that dated back to 2009 and involved the distribution of tens of thousands of pills. Bradley’s 17-year prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

This extensive investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration; the IRS-Criminal Investigation; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the FBI; the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation; the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department; the Smyrna Police Department; the Mt. Juliet Police Department; the 20th Judicial District Drug Task Force; the Michigan State Police; the Brighton, Mich. Police Department; and the Clinton, Mich. Police Department.

Assistant U.S. attorneys Cecil VanDevender and Brent Hannafan prosecuted the case.

