Man arrested after charging reporter and news crew with ax

A suspect is out on bond after Mt. Juliet police said he charged a reporter and accompanying news crew with a large ax.

An officer was summoned to Mt. Juliet police headquarters Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. concerning an incident that happened in the front yard of a home at 1440 Nonaville Road. Three men who work with News Channel 5 investigates team, wanted to ensure local police were aware about a dangerous encounter they just experienced while working on a story about a squatter.

The investigation revealed the victims attempted to question a man, identified as Jude Pischke, 46, of Mt. Juliet, in the front yard of a home at 1440 Nonaville Road. During the brief encounter, Pischke became angry, aggressive and threatened the victims.

A video recording of the incident further revealed Pischke retrieved a large ax from the bed of a nearby pickup truck, lifted the ax back in a swinging position and aggressively charged toward the victims. The victims also said as they rushed to leave in their vehicle, Pischke got into his vehicle and drove it aggressively toward them. The victims immediately drove to police headquarters to report the incident after the encounter.

Officers received warrants for Pischke’s arrest, and he was found at about 6:15 p.m. while leaving 1440 Nonaville Road. Officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested Pischke without incident.

He was booked in at the Wilson County Jail, charged with three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of reckless endangerment. He was released on $6,000 bond Wednesday evening.

