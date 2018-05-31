Mt. Juliet police catch Wilson County’s most wanted

By mtjulietintern

Mt. Juliet police caught a suspect last Tuesday who was named Wilson County’s most wanted for several charges.

According to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler, officers caught Robert Bush, 23, of Mt. Juliet at a home on Cairns Drive Tuesday night around 7 p.m. He was wanted on multiple warrants related to domestic assault, evading arrest, reckless driving and driving on a revoked driver’s license.

The officers caught Bush when he tried to drive away on a motorcycle. He had marijuana and a gun on him. In addition, Bush had fled officers twice prior, once on a motorcycle on Devonshire Drive, and another time in a car on Nonaville Road.

Bush was charged with possession and manufacture of drugs with intent for resale, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, reckless endangerment, three counts of evading arrest, reckless driving, two counts of driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating conditional released. He was booked in at the Wilson County Jail on $36,500 bond.

He is also wanted by various other counties for charges related to failure to be booked and a probation violation.

