Mt. Juliet police to hold Coffee With a Cop

Mt. Juliet police will hold Coffee With a Cop on Friday from 7-9 a.m. at the Subway on Lebanon Road.

Police Chief James Hambrick, his leadership team and officers will be there with coffee ready to enjoy simple conversation with the Mt. Juliet public.

According to Hambrick, the event is an opportunity for the public to meet with officers in a relaxed environment and talk about anything.

Anyone who attends will get a free cup of coffee.

“The simplicity is appealing. We show up, community members show up and then we talk over coffee,” said Hambrick. “It is a great was to build relationships with people in the community and hear about the concerns residents may have.”

Hambrick encouraged everyone to stop by to say hello Friday and have a free cup of coffee.

