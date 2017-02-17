Mt. Juliet police launch Safe Return Program for vulnerable, special needs people

By mtjulietintern

Mt. Juliet police have rolled out a voluntary registry that will assist officers in quickly locating people with special needs or vulnerabilities who wander away or go missing.

The department’s Safe Return program is a registry that can provide pertinent and critical information regarding a loved one, which will aid law enforcement in identifying an individual should they wander from their home or come in contact with police.

“This program is strictly voluntary with the sole purpose to recover a loved one as swift and safe as possible. In the unlikely event that someone’s family member wanders away, our officers will already have the necessary information needed to conduct a thorough and extensive search,” said Chief James Hambrick.

The registry is available, but not limited to, children or adults living or frequently visiting Mt. Juliet who suffer from autism, Down syndrome, dementia and Alzheimer’s. Family members can register their loved one online at mjpd.org, under programs.

“Having a family member go missing is a very stressful event. This program also relieves a family member of having to try to locate the pertinent information during a time of stress, and it allows the family to focus on locating the loved one,” said Lt. Tyler Chandler.

During the planning of the program, the police department collaborated with members of the Del Webb – Lake Providence community, and its insight was a step in the program’s implementation. The launch of the program was announced Thursday morning at the Del Webb – Lake Providence Women’s Club meeting.

