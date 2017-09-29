Mt. Juliet police to participate in National Coffee with a Cop Day

By mtjulietintern

Mt. Juliet police will join other departments across the nation and have Coffee with a Cop on Oct. 4 as part of National Coffee with a Cop Day.

The event will be from 7-9 a.m. at El Rey Azteca Mexican Restaurant at 1319 N. Mt. Juliet Road. The restaurant will introduce churros, a traditional Spanish pastry, at the event.

The public is invited to attend. Police Chief James Hambrick, his leadership team and officers will have coffee in hand and ready to enjoy conversation. Coffee with a Cop is an opportunity for the public to meet with officers in a relaxed environment and talk about anything – from crime issues to neighborhood programs, public safety management to how to join the force.

The Coffee with a Cop program is a non-traditional way to generate conversation between the police department and community it serves. This event allows the public to interact with police officers, including Hambrick, in an informal setting to ask questions or address concerns with local law enforcement.

Staff Reports