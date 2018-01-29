Mt. Juliet police sled video goes viral

By mtjulietintern

While making Facebook live videos to update residents through social media to local road conditions, Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler came across a teenager sledding and took the opportunity to do some community outreach.

Chandler took a Facebook live video of Cpl. James Christensen and Cpl. Jennings Taylor challenging the young sledder to a race.

The video soon went viral, amassing more than 12,000 views and shares from ABC News in Houston, as well Fox News.

Chandler said it’s an important part of a police officers’ job to interact with the community and felt the snow day was a perfect opportunity.

“Building relationships and engaging with our community is so important to keeping Mt. Juliet safe,” said Chandler. “We are here to serve.”

By Jacob Smith

